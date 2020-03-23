UK Shoppers Buying Some Extra Items And Upping Trips, Not Stockpiling

(Alliance News) - Recent scenes of empty shelves in UK supermarkets have been driven by people adding a few extra items and making more trips, rather than shoppers bulk buying, Kantar data showed on Monday.

Kantar said a minority of people are engaging in 'stockpiling' amid worries over the spread of Covid-19, with just 6% of liquid soap buyers taking home large quantities, and only 3% of dry pasta purchasers.

A "significant number" of consumers are adding a few extra products each time they visit the store. Kantar said the average spend per supermarket trip was up 16% in the week ended March 17 to GBP22.13 when compared to the same week a month ago.

Customers are also choosing to shop more often, with an additional 15 million supermarket trips made in the week ending March 17 versus the week ending February 17.

"Most of us have seen images circulating online of people bulk buying products like toilet rolls and pasta, but our data gives us a different, if counterintuitive, diagnosis of what's happening," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

"Ultimately we need to look at the empirical evidence and it tells us that temporary shortages are being caused by people adding just a few extra items and shopping more often â€“ behaviour that consumers wouldn't necessarily think of as stockpiling," said McKevitt. "People will also be eating in more as a result of social distancing and increased working from home."

"It's not just how much people are buying but what. We're seeing customers shop beyond their normal, regular product choice, putting pressure on supplies of items that aren't usually bought as often. Purchasing typically made over a couple of weeks or longer is being concentrated into a few days," McKevitt said.

Sales of toilet tissues were up 60% year-on-year for the week ending March 8, while dry pasta sales were up 55% and baked beans by 48%.

By Lucy Heming

