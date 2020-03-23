Get Live Data
Less Ads, More Data, More Tools Register for FREE

Latest Share Chat

  2. Finance News
  3. UK Shoppers Buying Some Extra Items And Upping Trips, Not Stockpiling

UK Shoppers Buying Some Extra Items And Upping Trips, Not Stockpiling

Mon, 23rd Mar 2020 17:30

(Alliance News) - Recent scenes of empty shelves in UK supermarkets have been driven by people adding a few extra items and making more trips, rather than shoppers bulk buying, Kantar data showed on Monday.

Kantar said a minority of people are engaging in 'stockpiling' amid worries over the spread of Covid-19, with just 6% of liquid soap buyers taking home large quantities, and only 3% of dry pasta purchasers.

A "significant number" of consumers are adding a few extra products each time they visit the store. Kantar said the average spend per supermarket trip was up 16% in the week ended March 17 to GBP22.13 when compared to the same week a month ago.

Customers are also choosing to shop more often, with an additional 15 million supermarket trips made in the week ending March 17 versus the week ending February 17.

"Most of us have seen images circulating online of people bulk buying products like toilet rolls and pasta, but our data gives us a different, if counterintuitive, diagnosis of what's happening," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

"Ultimately we need to look at the empirical evidence and it tells us that temporary shortages are being caused by people adding just a few extra items and shopping more often â€“ behaviour that consumers wouldn't necessarily think of as stockpiling," said McKevitt. "People will also be eating in more as a result of social distancing and increased working from home."

"It's not just how much people are buying but what. We're seeing customers shop beyond their normal, regular product choice, putting pressure on supplies of items that aren't usually bought as often. Purchasing typically made over a couple of weeks or longer is being concentrated into a few days," McKevitt said.

Sales of toilet tissues were up 60% year-on-year for the week ending March 8, while dry pasta sales were up 55% and baked beans by 48%.

By Lucy Heming;Â lucyheming@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2020 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

More News

UPDATE 1-Spain's Santander will review 2020 dividend payment due to coronavirus

(Adds details)MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Monday said it will not pay its first interim dividend in November and will review the dividend paid from 2020 earnings in order to use resources to help fight the coronavirus outbrea...

Today 21:11

TOP NEWS: UK PM Orders Lockdown With Police Fines For Ignoring Bans

TOP NEWS: UK PM Orders Lockdown With Police Fines For Ignoring Bans

Today 20:57

GLOBAL MARKETS-Market panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support

(Adds close of U.S. markets)* World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVhBy Rodrigo CamposNEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Global equities slid further and safe-haven assets rose on Monday after a massive array of new programs from the U.S. Feder...

Today 20:36

Britain's Johnson says will stop large gatherings and weddings

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain will stop weddings and other large gatherings and will close shops and playgrounds to get citizens to comply with instructions to stay at home to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...

Today 20:35

Login to your account

Don't have an account? Click here to register.