UK PM Johnson Urges US President Trump To Lift Whisky Tariffs

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged US President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on Scotch whisky over concerns the newly imposed US tax could wipe GBP1 billion off single malt sales over the next year.

The two leaders discussed the future of US trade policy during a phone call on Tuesday evening.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The prime minister urged the president to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, and ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs urged him not to impose tariffs on car exports."

Last month, the chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, Karen Betts, said the imposition of a 25% tariff was "bad news" for the industry.

The US imposed the tariffs on GBP6.1 billion of EU exports in retaliation to the bloc's illegal subsidies to plane-maker Airbus.

It is estimated America represents 10.8% of the global volume of Scotch whisky and 22% of global value.

The SWA says the industry could lose as much as 20% of its sales to the US, currently worth GBP1 billion â€“ in the next 12 months.

By Gus Carter, PA

source: PA

Copyright 2019 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.