Tullow Oil cuts production forecasts as Ghana problems persist

(Sharecast News) - Shares in Tullow Oil slumped on Wednesday as the company cut its 2019 oil production and free cash flow estimates due to problems at its Ghana operations.

The company said annual oil output was expected to 87,000 barrels per day (bobp), compared with earlier guidance of 89,000 - 93,000.



Tullow has wrestling with mechanical problems at its Jubilee field and a delay in completing a well at TEN offshore field in Ghana. Wednesday's forecast cut was the third this year.



"At Jubilee, gross full year 2019 production is forecast to be around 89,000 bopd. The lower than forecast full year outcome is predominantly due to topside issues which have constrained water injection and gas handling. Water injection will be returned to full capacity by the end of November and enhancements to the gas handling system are planned for early 2020," the company said.



It added that TEN full year 2019 production was forecast to be around 62,000 bopd as production was hit by the suspension of a well.



Tullow said it expected full year free cash flow to be around $350m compared with a previous forecast of $400m.



"Free cash flow generation has been adversely affected by lower production, and by lower oil prices for much of the second half of the year," the company said in a statement.



"Despite lower than forecast free cash flow, the Group continues to focus on debt reduction, and net debt at the end of 2019 is expected to be around $2.8bn (from $3.1bn at the beginning of the year)," Tullow said.



