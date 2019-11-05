TOP NEWS: UK Services Activity Flatlines In October As New Work Falls

(Alliance News) - The UK services sector remained in the doldrums in October, with activity stagnating, figures showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services purchasing managers' index ticked up to 50.0 in October, from September's reading of 49.5. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction, while one above expansion, so October's reading suggests no change at all.

The latest figure was among the lowest registered in the past ten-and-a-half years, IHS Markit commented.

New work has declined seven times in the first ten months of 2019, and the rate of contraction in the latest period was "the fastest since April, but modest overall". Firms linked lower new work to Brexit uncertainty, said IHS Markit.

Fewer incoming new contracts and sharply falling backlogs led to another headcount reduction in October, the fifth in 2019 so far.

Outlook for the year ahead improved to a three-month high in October, with some respondents believing uncertainty would be reduced following a resolution to Brexit early next year. However, sentiment remained historically weak.

The UK's all-sector PMI, a weighted average of the manufacturing, construction and services reading, rose to 49.5 in October, from 48.8 in September, meaning overall contraction.

Released at the end of last week, IHS Markit showed the UK's manufacturing PMI rose to 49.6 in October from 48.3 in September. Then, released on Monday, data showed the construction sector remained negative, the PMI rising marginally to 44.2 from 43.4.

"The UK PMI surveys collectively indicated a further overall decline in private sector output in October. Contractions have now been recorded in four of the past five months, marking the worst spell since 2009 during the global financial crisis," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Williamson said October's raft of PMI readings are consistent with GDP falling at a quarterly rate of 0.1%.

"While official data may indicate more robust growth in the third quarter, the PMI warns that some of this could merely reflect a pay-back from a steeper decline than signalled by the surveys in the second quarter, and that the underlying business trend remains one of stagnation at best," said Williamson.

By Lucy Heming; lucyheming@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2019 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.