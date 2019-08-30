LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union can see the "rough shape" of what needs to be done to help Britain and Brussels agree a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We want to do a deal, that is why we are working so hard with our friends and partners (in Europe)," he told BBC TV. "Everybody can see the rough shape of what needs to be done. Everyone has now got a fix in their heads about the kind of landing place we need to get to.

"It's going to take work, it's going to take a lot of energy for us to get there, to get rid of this old Withdrawal Agreement." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)