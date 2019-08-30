Get Live Data

Latest Share Chat

  2. Finance News
  3. EU leaders can see "rough shape" of what is needed on Brexit -PM Johnson

EU leaders can see "rough shape" of what is needed on Brexit -PM Johnson

Fri, 30th Aug 2019 13:50

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union can see the "rough shape" of what needs to be done to help Britain and Brussels agree a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We want to do a deal, that is why we are working so hard with our friends and partners (in Europe)," he told BBC TV. "Everybody can see the rough shape of what needs to be done. Everyone has now got a fix in their heads about the kind of landing place we need to get to.

"It's going to take work, it's going to take a lot of energy for us to get there, to get rid of this old Withdrawal Agreement." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

More News

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand firmer, trade hopes lift stocks to 3-week high

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the U.S. dollar in late trade on Friday, as hopes for a rapprochement on trade between Beijing and Washington currency had a

Today 17:27

UPDATE 1-U.S. service member killed in combat in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan during combat operations, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement on Friday, as the United States a

Today 17:27

Swedish teen climate activist takes school strike to gates of United Nations

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg took her weekly campaign for greater action on climate change to the gates of the United on to

Today 17:27

WRAPUP 1-China-U.S. trade talk teams keeping 'effective communication' -China

By Cate Cadell BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, less than 48 U.S. a

Today 17:26

Login to your account

Don't have an account? Click here to register.