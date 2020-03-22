Covid-19: FCA asks firms to delay publishing preliminary results

(Sharecast News) - Britain's financial watchdog has asked companies due to release preliminary financial statements in the next few days to delay publication due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it "strongly requests" all listed companies observe a moratorium for at least two weeks.



"Investors in capital markets rely on trustworthy information on the companies whose instruments they trade. The unprecedented events of the last couple of weeks mean that the basis on which companies are reporting and planning is changing rapidly," the FCA said in a statement on Saturday.



"It is important that due consideration is given by companies to these events in preparing their disclosures. Observing timetables set before this crisis arose may not give companies the necessary time to do this."